At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh

The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40 km from the southeastern port city of Chittagong.

March 04, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - DHAKA

Reuters

At least six persons were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40 km from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, they added.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official said.

“Six bodies were recovered from the site," local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding a rescue operation was continuing.

A huge bang was heard which shook an area with a radius of up to two kilometers, police official Nayhanul Bari said, quoting witnesses.

A massive fire at a container depot in the area killed 50 people and injured nearly 200 in June last year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Holmes)

