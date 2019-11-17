At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh

At least seven people were killed and eight injured on Sunday after a gas pipeline exploded in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong, a police official said.
The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-storey building, blowing walls off the building, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said, citing witnesses.
The injured have been taken to hospital, he said, adding a rescue operation was under way.
