At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh

The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-storey building, blowing walls off the building, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said, citing witnesses.

At least seven people were killed and eight injured on Sunday after a gas pipeline exploded in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong, a police official said.

The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-storey building, blowing walls off the building, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said, citing witnesses.

The injured have been taken to hospital, he said, adding a rescue operation was under way.

