At least four dead in plane crash off Ivory Coast

In this picture obtained from social media, people gather on a beach after a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on October 14, 2017.

In this picture obtained from social media, people gather on a beach after a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on October 14, 2017.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six others were believed to have been injured in the crash of the Antonov aircraft which police said had 10 people on board.

At least four people were killed in a plane crash off Ivory Coast near Abidjan on Saturday, security sources said. Six others were injured in the crash of the Antonov aircraft which, police said, had 10 people on board.

French military sources said that French nationals were among the injured. “The aircraft failed to land and crashed in the water... Firefighters and security forces are on the scene,” said police commissioner Charlemagne Bleu. According to Ivory Coast Security Minister Sidiki Diakite, the four were Moldovan nationals.

Mr. Diakite said at the scene of the accident that four French citizens were among the six injured. Several Ivorian security sources said they were French soldiers.

