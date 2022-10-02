At least 92 killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: IHR NGO

Mahsa Amini had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for for allegedly violating the strict hijab rules which mandate loose-fitted clothes and covered hair

AFP Paris:
October 02, 2022 16:41 IST

A protester holds up a handful of her hair she cut off in protest during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iran Consulate on September 26, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At least 92 people have been killed nationwide in Iran’s crackdown on two weeks of protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Sunday.

“The international community has a duty to investigate this crime and prevent further crimes from being committed by the Islamic Republic,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

Explained | Mahsa Amini and the widespread protests in Iran

Its previous toll had said 83 people were confirmed to have been killed in the protests.

