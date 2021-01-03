At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger-security sources

About 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in thevillage of Tchombangou, said one of the security sources

At least 70 civilians were killedin simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Islamistmilitants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, securitysources said on Saturday.

About 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in thevillage of Tchombangou, said one of the security sources, whorequested anonymity.

A second source, a senior official in Niger's interiorministry who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said thataround 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger's government was not immediately available to comment.

The West African nation has previously suffered attacks byIslamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Attacksnear the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and thesoutheastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.