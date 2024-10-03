GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 60 dead in Nigeria boat accident

The boat was carrying mostly women and children

Published - October 03, 2024 01:56 pm IST - MAIDUGURI

Reuters

At least 60 people were killed after a boat carrying mostly women and children returning from a religious festival in Nigeria's northern Niger state capsized, a local official said late on Wednesday (October 3, 2024).

About 160 people have now been rescued after the wooden boat ferrying nearly 300 passengers sank on Tuesday night on the River Niger around the Gbajibo Community, said Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, chairman of the Mokwa local government area.

More details are awaited.

Published - October 03, 2024 01:56 pm IST

