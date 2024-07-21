GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 6 dead, thousands without power as Russia continues strikes on Ukraine

At least two people were killed and three more injured after a Russian missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov

Published - July 21, 2024 12:28 am IST - KYIV, Ukraine

AP
Pillars of smoke rise over a tree line in a field in the Kharkiv region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Ukraine. File

Pillars of smoke rise over a tree line in a field in the Kharkiv region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Ukraine. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least two people were killed and three more injured after a Russian missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov on July 20.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials confirmed that the death toll following a Russian strike on July 19 on the city of Mykolaiv, had risen to four. A child was among the victims, said the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Trump says spoke with Zelensky, pledges to 'end the war'

Writing about the Mykolaiv strike on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a projectile had hit a playground next to an apartment block.

“Russia proves every day with its terror that ‘pressure’ is not enough,” he said. “This destruction of life must be stopped. We need new solutions to support our defences. Russia must feel the power of the world.”

Russia gives cautious reaction to Zelensky's summit offer

Ukraine’s air force said on July 20 that Russia had launched four missiles and 17 drones overnight, of which 13 drones had been shot down.

The attacks have left thousands of people without power or running water in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, Governor Filip Pronin said. Russia has continuously targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts across the country.

A pulverizing Russian onslaught in recent months has forced Kyiv’s troops to withdraw from some towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian former lawmaker killed in suspected assassination as civilians die in Russian airstrikes

The latest targets are the mining town of Toretsk and the city of Pokrovsk, where Russia is stepping up its assaults. Ukrainian forces repelled 20 and 27 attacks on those areas respectively over 24 hours, Ukraine’s General Staff said on July 19. That was almost double the number of assaults recorded at other hot spots along the front line, it said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry also announced on July 20 that it had shot down 26 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s southern Rostov region, several hundred kilometers from the front line. Three more drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, as well as one over the Smolensk region, it said. No casualties were reported.

