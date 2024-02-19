At least 53 killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea: report

February 19, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - SYDNEY

At least 53 people were killed in tribal fighting in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australian state broadcaster ABC said on Monday, citing local police.

The men were killed in an ambush in Enga Province, according to the ABC.

A report by local newspaper the Post-Courier said the violence took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, and was connected to a battle between two tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security is a major issue in Papua New Guinea, with at least 16 killed in riots in country last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT