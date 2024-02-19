GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 53 killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea: report

February 19, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - SYDNEY

Reuters

At least 53 people were killed in tribal fighting in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australian state broadcaster ABC said on Monday, citing local police.

The men were killed in an ambush in Enga Province, according to the ABC.

A report by local newspaper the Post-Courier said the violence took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, and was connected to a battle between two tribes.

Security is a major issue in Papua New Guinea, with at least 16 killed in riots in country last month.

