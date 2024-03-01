GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 43 dead, 22 injured in a fire at a commercial complex in Dhaka, says Health Minister

March 01, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - DHAKA

AP
Firefighters carry a casualty after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 1, 2024.

Firefighters carry a casualty after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN

33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

A fire at a six-story commercial building in Dhaka killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, Bangladesh’s health minister said on March 1.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late on February 29 in the building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out dead bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the building, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

Mr. Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

