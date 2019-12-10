International

At least 4 dead in Czech hospital shooting; shooter at large

Police car enters an area of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Police car enters an area of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 km east of Prague.

Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously injured.

Officials say the shooter is at large. The shooting happened on Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 km east of Prague.

