GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 32 killed in Al-Shabaab attack on busy Mogadishu beach

A total of 63 injured, some of them critically, in one of the deadliest strikes in Somalia in months; al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have been waging an insurgency against the government for 17 years

Published - August 03, 2024 10:59 pm IST - Mogadishu

AFP
People gather as an ambulance carries the mortal remains of an unidentified woman killed in an explosion at the Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 3, 2024.

People gather as an ambulance carries the mortal remains of an unidentified woman killed in an explosion at the Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An al-Shabaab suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu killing at least 32 people and wounding scores more, the police said on Saturday, in one of the deadliest strikes in the East African country in months.

The al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 17 years and have previously targeted the Lido beach area, popular with business people and officials.

Unverified videos shared online in the immediate aftermath of the attack late on Friday showed people scattering along a street, with a number of clips purporting showing bloodied bodies lying on the beachfront.

“More than 32 civilians died in this attack and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically,” the police spokesman said.

The assault, for which al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a post on a pro-Shabaab website, began when a suicide bomber detonated a device and gunmen stormed the area.

Officer Mohamed Omar said members of the group had “shot civilians randomly”.

He said security forces had ended the attack and killed five gunmen, while a sixth member of the group “blew himself (up) at the beach”.

Witnesses said there were many people at the popular location when the explosion occurred.

Related Topics

Somalia / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.