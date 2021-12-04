At least 30 killed in Mali truck attack

Bamako

04 December 2021 21:29 IST

The attack has not been claimed, but it bears the mark of local armed groups linked to al-Qaeda

Gunmen attacked a truck carrying civilians in central Mali, killing at least 31 people, a local official said on Saturday. The Mayor of Bandiagara, Housseini Saye, said the truck was carrying about 50 civilians when the identified gunmen attacked the vehicle on Friday.

“The shooting caused the truck to catch fire, and 31 people died, most of them burned to death,” said the Mayor, who is also a member of Mali’s transitional Parliament. “There were several injured and two missing.”

The bloodshed could exacerbate tensions between communities in central Mali that already have led to extended violence in the region. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and U.N. peacekeepers in Mali.