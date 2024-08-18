GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 23 injured after fire breaks out on a Ferris wheel in Germany

Two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, injuring at least 23 people

Published - August 18, 2024 10:32 pm IST - BERLIN

AP
Smoke billows from a Ferris wheel on fire at the Highfield Festival in Grosspoesna, Germany on Sunday (August 17, 2024) in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

Smoke billows from a Ferris wheel on fire at the Highfield Festival in Grosspoesna, Germany on Sunday (August 17, 2024) in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 23 people were injured when two gondolas of a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, the news agency dpa reported on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

“The fire started in one gondola and then spread to a second one on Saturday (August 17) night,” police said. Four people suffered burn injuries and one suffered injuries from a fall. Others, including first responders and at least four police officers, were to be examined in the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, dpa reported.

The accident took place at the Highfield Festival at Stoermthaler Lake near Leipzig. The police are still investigating what caused the fire. On Sunday (August 18, 2024) morning, police were still unable to provide any concrete information about the condition of those injured. The exact number of casualties had also not been determined, dpa reported.

The operator of the Ferris Wheel told dpa that no passengers were sitting in the gondola in which the fire started.

