ADVERTISEMENT

At least 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Palestinian health ministry

October 17, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

‘Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard’ of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said

AFP

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound on October 17 killed at least 200 people, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

“Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard” of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, day 11 LIVE updates here

“Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The media office of Hamas described the attack as a “war crime”.

“The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other strikes, a statement said.

An Israeli military spokesman would not immediately confirm its forces bombed the hospital.

ALSO READ
Israel-Gaza war: Thousand dead, thousands displaced | Data

“We will look into it ... the strike happened just a short while ago,“ Daniel Hagari said in a televised press briefing.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US