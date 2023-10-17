At least 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Palestinian health ministry

October 17, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound on October 17 killed at least 200 people, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

“Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard” of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, day 11 LIVE updates here

“Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media office of Hamas described the attack as a “war crime”.

“The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other strikes, a statement said.

An Israeli military spokesman would not immediately confirm its forces bombed the hospital.

“We will look into it ... the strike happened just a short while ago,“ Daniel Hagari said in a televised press briefing.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.