International

At least 19 killed in clash, fire at club in Indonesia’s West Papua

A man stands outside of a torched nightclub after two groups clashed in Sorong, West Papua province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

A nightclub in Indonesia's West Papua province burned after two groups clashed inside the building and 19 people were killed, officials said Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

One of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire, Adam Erwindi, spokesperson of West Papua Police, said on Metro TV.

Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental.

Mr. Erwindi added that along with the investigation, police officers were meeting the main figures of the two groups to make for more conducive conditions. Police and Indonesian military officers were in control in the area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 11:44:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/at-least-19-killed-in-clash-fire-at-club-in-indonesias-west-papua/article38322767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY