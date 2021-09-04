At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, say reports

04 September 2021 21:47 IST

Sept 4 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed incelebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday,after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control ofPanjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out againstthe Islamist group.

Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that theprovince has fallen.

The Shamshad news agency said "aerial shooting" in Kabul onFriday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo news agency gave asimilar toll.

At least 14 people were injured in celebratory firing inNangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar,spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital ofJalalabad.

The gunfire drew a rebuke from the main Taliban spokesman,Zabihullah Mujahid.

"Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead," Mujahidsaid in a message on Twitter. "Bullets can harm civilians, sodon't shoot unnecessarily."