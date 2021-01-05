International

At least 15 killed in Syria road attack: monitor

Gunmen killed at least 15 people in Syria, mostly government soldiers travelling on a bus, in the second such road ambush in recent days, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The attack late on Sunday resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers, four allied fighters and three civilians, the war monitor said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the monitor said the Islamic State jihadist group was to blame. Another 15 people were wounded in an attack in the Wadi al-Azib area.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 5:28:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/at-least-15-killed-in-syria-road-attack-monitor/article33496007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY