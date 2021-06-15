International

At least 15 killed in Somalia suicide attack

Tragic attack: A soldier injured in a suicide bombing at a military base in Mogadishu leaving a hospital. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters MOGADISHU 15 June 2021 22:17 IST
Updated: 15 June 2021 22:17 IST

The bombing was at an army camp

At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing at an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a Reuters witness who counted the bodies at Madina Hospital said.

Officials at the hospital confirmed that the deaceased were victims of an attack earlier in the day at an army camp.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

A Somali military officer, Odawaa Yusuf Rage, told state media earlier on Tuesday that 10 new recruits had been killed and 20 others wounded, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a checkpoint outside of General Degaban military training camp in the capital.

