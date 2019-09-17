At least 15 dead as truck falls off south Philippine cliff

Philippine police say at least 15 villagers were killed and several others injured when the truck they were riding in lost control and fell off a cliff in a remote mountain village in the country’s south.
Provincial police chief Joel Limson says the truck was negotiating an upland road in Tboli town in South Cotabato province Tuesday when it apparently lost control and plummeted down a ravine.
Mr. Limson says some of the dead included children returning from a family reunion.
