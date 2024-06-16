At least 14 haj pilgrims dead in Saudi Arabia due to heat-related illnesses: Jordan officials

At least 19 Jordanian and Iranian pilgrims have died while on the haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, authorities from their countries said on June 16, as temperatures soar in the kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fourteen Jordanian pilgrims died and 17 others were missing" during the performance of haj rituals, Jordan's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Ministry later confirmed the 14 had died "after suffering sun stroke due to the extreme heat wave".

Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand separately said "five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the haj this year", without saying how they died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The haj, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must perform it at least once. Temperatures have pushed well past 40 degrees Celsius during the annual pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims are taking part in this year.

Many of the rituals are performed outdoors and on foot, creating challenges especially among the elderly.

Saudi Arabia has not provided any information on fatalities. However, the kingdom has implemented heat mitigation measures, including climate-controlled areas. It distributes water, and offers advice to pilgrims on protecting themselves from the sun.

During last year's hajj at least 240 people — many from Indonesia — died, according to figures announced by various countries which also did not specify causes of death. More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10% of them heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP this week.

A Saudi study said regional temperatures were rising 0.4 C each decade, and worsening heat may be outpacing mitigation measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.