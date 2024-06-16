ADVERTISEMENT

At least 14 haj pilgrims dead in Saudi Arabia due to heat-related illnesses: Jordan officials

Published - June 16, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Amman

An Iranian official said that five pilgrims from that country lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the haj this, without saying how they died.

AFP

Muslim pilgrims take part in the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 19 Jordanian and Iranian pilgrims have died while on the haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, authorities from their countries said on June 16, as temperatures soar in the kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fourteen Jordanian pilgrims died and 17 others were missing" during the performance of haj rituals, Jordan's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Ministry later confirmed the 14 had died "after suffering sun stroke due to the extreme heat wave".

Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand separately said "five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the haj this year", without saying how they died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The haj, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must perform it at least once. Temperatures have pushed well past 40 degrees Celsius during the annual pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims are taking part in this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many of the rituals are performed outdoors and on foot, creating challenges especially among the elderly.

Saudi Arabia has not provided any information on fatalities. However, the kingdom has implemented heat mitigation measures, including climate-controlled areas. It distributes water, and offers advice to pilgrims on protecting themselves from the sun.

During last year's hajj at least 240 people — many from Indonesia — died, according to figures announced by various countries which also did not specify causes of death. More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10% of them heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP this week.

A Saudi study said regional temperatures were rising 0.4 C each decade, and worsening heat may be outpacing mitigation measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US