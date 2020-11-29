InternationalAbuja 29 November 2020 21:33 IST
At least 110 civilians killed in Nigeria attack, says UN
The weekend attack on a village in northeast Nigeria blamed on Boko Haram left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday.
“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” Edward Kallon said. The massacre took place in the village of Koshobe.
