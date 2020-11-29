International

At least 110 civilians killed in Nigeria attack, says UN

The weekend attack on a village in northeast Nigeria blamed on Boko Haram left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” Edward Kallon said. The massacre took place in the village of Koshobe.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 9:39:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/at-least-110-civilians-killed-in-nigeria-attack-says-un/article33206688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY