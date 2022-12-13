At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo

December 13, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - KINSHASA, Congo

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighbourhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods

AP

Residents clean up following torrential rains in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on December 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on December 13 by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said officials were still searching for more bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came to assess the damage and the primary damage we see is human,” Mr. Lukonde said on state television December 13.

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighbourhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods, according to three local officials who told The Associated Press that people were killed, houses submerged and roads ruined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A car is seen after heavy rains caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on December 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the Ngaliema area more than three dozen people died and bodies are still being counted, said the area’s Mayor, Alid’or Tshibanda. In another part of town five members from one family were killed, some by electrocution.

“It is a just calamity,” said Pierrot Mantuela. The 30-year-old lost his mother, nine-year-old daughter and three brothers. “It’s sad to lose all the members of my family,” he said. He was spared because he was working on Dec. 12 night when the rains began, he said.

Officials said much of the destruction happened in houses built on plots without official permission. “They have no documents. They are chased away but they always come back,” said Dieumerci Mayibazilwanga, the Mayor of Mont-Ngafula, of people building unauthorised houses.

In 2019, flooding and landslides killed at least 32 in and around Kinshasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

natural disasters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US