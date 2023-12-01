At COP28, PM Modi proposes India host next climate summit in 2028; launches Green Credit initiative

December 01, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that his country host the COP33 climate summit in the year 2028.

“India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change and that is why I propose from this stage that COP33 Summit in 2028 be hosted in India,” Mr. Modi said during his speech at the COP28 summit in the UAE.

Mr. Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.

Mr. Modi earlier called for ensuring requisite climate financing and technological transfer to developing countries, asserting that it must be recognised that they have not contributed in creating the climate problem but are still willing to be a part of the solution.

In Dubai, Mr. Modi told the UAE-based Aletihad in an interview that he has always maintained that climate change is a collective challenge that demands a unified global response.

Rising ambitions on climate action must see matching progress on climate finance, the Prime Minister asserted.