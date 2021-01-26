AstraZeneca rejects reports on vaccine efficacy in elderly

Berlin

26 January 2021 22:13 IST

Germany’s Health Ministry on Tuesday joined AstraZeneca in rubbishing reports quoting unnamed government sources that claimed the British-Swedish company’s Covid-19 vaccine showed little efficacy for people above 65.

Handelsblatt daily had reported on Monday that Berlin had estimated that the efficacy of the jab in people above 65 was just 8%, citing unnamed sources. Separately, Bild daily, quoting anonymous sources, put the efficacy rate at “less than 10%”.

But Germany’s Health Ministry said it appears that there have been some mix up in the reports.

“Around 8% of the volunteers in AstraZeneca’s efficacy studies were around 56 and 69 years old and three to 4% are above 70 years old,” said the Ministry.

“However, this does not mean that it is effective only in 8% of older people,” it added.

The company has also rejected the media reports on its vaccine efficacy in adults over 65 years as “completely incorrect”.