International

AstraZeneca rejects reports on vaccine efficacy in elderly

Germany’s Health Ministry on Tuesday joined AstraZeneca in rubbishing reports quoting unnamed government sources that claimed the British-Swedish company’s Covid-19 vaccine showed little efficacy for people above 65.

Handelsblatt daily had reported on Monday that Berlin had estimated that the efficacy of the jab in people above 65 was just 8%, citing unnamed sources. Separately, Bild daily, quoting anonymous sources, put the efficacy rate at “less than 10%”.

But Germany’s Health Ministry said it appears that there have been some mix up in the reports.

“Around 8% of the volunteers in AstraZeneca’s efficacy studies were around 56 and 69 years old and three to 4% are above 70 years old,” said the Ministry.

“However, this does not mean that it is effective only in 8% of older people,” it added.

The company has also rejected the media reports on its vaccine efficacy in adults over 65 years as “completely incorrect”.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 10:15:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/astrazeneca-rejects-reports-on-vaccine-efficacy-in-elderly/article33669489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY