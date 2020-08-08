Watch | Assembly of the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor begins

08 August 2020 20:43 IST

A video on the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor that recently began its five-year assembly phase in France

On July 27, the assembly of the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor began in France. It is known as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor or ITER.

The ITER project is a joint effort by countries such as Japan, India, the European Union, the United States, Russia, China and South Korea. It was launched in 2006, has a five-year assembly phase and plans to reach its maximum power output by 2035.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, launched the assembly phase, alongside senior figures from ITER member nations.