Assailant stabs soldier, civilian in Jerusalem

An assailant stabbed two young Israeli men before being shot dead by police at a tram station in Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli police said.

“Attacker shot and killed,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Hadassah medical centre said it was treating two men in their 20s for stab wounds. Both were in moderate condition and one was identified by the Army as a soldier.

There was no immediate confirmation of the assailant’s identity. The incident happened a short distance from Sheikh Jarrah, which saw weeks of protests against the planned expulsion of Palestinians from their homes.

