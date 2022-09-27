Asian Development Bank announces $14 billion support for food security in Asia Pacific

While $3.3 billion will be spent in 2022, $10.7 billion is to be utilised between 2023-25

PTI New Delhi:
September 27, 2022 13:23 IST

The ADB on Tuesday announced a $14 billion financial support towards the Asia Pacific region’s food security. File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The ADB on Tuesday announced a $14 billion financial support towards the Asia Pacific region's food security, which is threatened by Russia-Ukraine war and global climatic conditions.

The funding is for the period 2022-2025.

The funding was announced by Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa as part of the 55th ADB annual meeting, during a virtual press conference.

While $3.3 billion will be spent in 2022, $10.7 billion is to be utilised between 2023-25.

Mr. Asakawa underlined global climate changes and food security as two key focus areas.

The Manila-headquartered agency is proactive to support the member nations. ADB is owned by 68 members, of which 49 are from the Asia Pacific region.

