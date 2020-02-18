International

Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan President: Election Commission

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. File

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The Commission announced that Ashraf Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on September 28 last year

Afghanistan’s independent Election Commission says President Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as President.

The Commission announced on Tuesday that Mr. Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on September 28 last year to challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah’s 39.52%.

Election results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

