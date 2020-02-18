Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan President: Election Commission

Afghanistan’s independent Election Commission says President Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as President.
The Commission announced on Tuesday that Mr. Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on September 28 last year to challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah’s 39.52%.
Election results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.
