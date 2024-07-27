ASEAN summit: Jaishankar meets leaders from Russia, EU, South Korea, Türkiye

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 27 held a meeting with leaders from several nations, including Russia, the European Union, Türkiye, South Korea, Singapore, Brunei, and New Zealand and discussed various aspects of bilateral collaboration with them on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, which is taking place in the capital of the Laos People's Democratic Republic.

Mr. Jaishankar met his Hakan Fidan, his counterpart from Türkiye, and the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Met with FM @HakanFidan of Türkiye on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane.



Discussed our bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues.



🇮🇳 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gwu5tieJVS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 27, 2024

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X, noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mr. Jaishankar met on the sidelines of the event, attaching a picture of the two ministers.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on the sidelines of #ASEAN events



📍 Vientiane, July 26, 2024#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDostipic.twitter.com/Lk1RaicEmv — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 26, 2024

Mr. Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from South Korea and had a wide-ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership. “Our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region is also opening new avenues of cooperation,” he posted on X.

A pleasure to meet RoK @FMChoTaeyul today in Vientiane.



Wide ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership. Our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region is also opening new avenues of cooperation.



🇮🇳 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/nxNNjra4pY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2024

He also met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission. In a post on X, he said they discussed ways that India and the European Union could augment partnership in trade, clean energy transition and advanced technologies. “Exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. Thank HRVP Borrell for his friendship and staunch support for strengthening India-EU ties,” he said in the post.

He also met and had great conversations with his counterpart and "dear friend" from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan. "Great conversation with dear friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Thank Singapore for steering ASEAN-India relations in the last three years as Country Coordinator. We spoke about creating a new agenda for our bilateral ties. Also appreciated his thoughts on the current geopolitical situation," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met his Indonesian counterpart. "Always good to see my friend FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Congratulated her on a great stint as Foreign Minister. Her contribution towards India-Indonesia and India-ASEAN relations are notable. Enjoyed working with her during our G20 Presidencies." Jaishankar also met his Malaysian counterpart.

"A warm conversation with Malaysian FM @tokmatn9 today in Vientiane. Discussed ongoing initiatives in our bilateral relationship. Look forward to enhancing our ties in the second decade of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from New Zealand, Winston Peters, also the country's deputy prime minister.

"Always enjoy meeting DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand. Discussed education, agriculture technology, Pacific Islands & cricket," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with his counterpart from Brunei, Dato Haji Erywan. The two leaders launched the logo, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. "Confident that our warm and friendly ties will prosper further," Jaishankar said.