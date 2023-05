May 11, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Indonesia

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on May 11 urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace.

A post-summit statement issued by chair Indonesia said the leaders welcomed efforts to conclude work on a maritime code of conduct with China and said some leaders were concerned about recent incidents in the South China Sea.