ASEAN leaders meet in Laos as Thailand PM urges Myanmar engagement ahead of election

Southeast Asian leaders met in Laos on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) for a summit expected to seek ways to address the worsening civil war in Myanmar, with Thailand calling for heightened engagement ahead of a planned election by the country's embattled military rulers.

Chaos has prevailed in Myanmar since a 2021 military coup sparked a nationwide rebellion and a civil war that has ravaged the nation of 55 million. The ruling junta has so far refused to hold talks with its opponents, whom it calls terrorists.

Thailand has offered to host an "informal consultation" of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in December to try to find a way out of the intractable conflict that has displaced millions of people.

"ASEAN should send a unified message to all parties in Myanmar that there is no military solution. It is time to start talking," Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told a meeting of ASEAN leaders. "Thailand is ready to help."

The junta is conducting a nationwide census to pave the way for an election next year, despite not having control over wide swathes of the country.

ASEAN has so far said little of the proposed election, which has already been widely derided as a sham, with dozens of parties — including the dominant National League for Democracy (NLD), whose government the military toppled — disbanded for not registering to run.

But Ms. Shinawatra hinted at Thailand's support for holding the vote, saying "more political space and dialogue between parties are vital as Myanmar moves forward with elections".

Within ASEAN, whose own peace plan for Myanmar has made scant progress, member states are divided between those who want the junta to do more, and those calling for more talks among warring parties, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura.

"We hope that Myanmar should have internal consultation among all sides. And we encourage that. It has been our position all along," Nikorndej told a briefing in Vientiane following the leaders' summit.

In previous months, Thailand has suggested that Myanmar's other influential neighbours, China and India, might play a role in the peace effort, a stance Ms. Shinawatra reiterated. "Thailand is strengthening the role of neighbouring countries of Myanmar to complement ASEAN's effort," she said.

“Virtually zero progress in efforts to get Myanmar’s junta to reduce violence”

Myanmar's civil war and resolving disputes in the South China Sea are key issues set to dominate the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Vientiane, which will be followed by two days of summits with premiers and top diplomats from regional and world powers.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among those set to attend.

Opening Wednesday's summit, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said ASEAN faced many challenges and had its own ways to tackle them.

"Laos deems that ASEAN's past successes are due to our understanding of each other," he said. "We help each other, and co-operate with each other, with an ASEAN way and principles. "

Ahead of Mr. Blinken's trip, the United States' top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, told reporters there had been "virtually zero progress" in efforts to get Myanmar's junta to reduce violence, free political prisoners and talk to the democratic opposition.

Since ASEAN has barred the Myanmar generals from its summits until they can meet requirements of the peace plan, the country is represented in Laos by a senior Foreign Ministry official.

However, ASEAN must not bend to accommodate the junta's demands, including recognising its own five-step "roadmap" for what is expected to be a one-sided election, former Thai diplomat Korbsak Chutikul warned.

"Care must be exercised not to be roped into going along with Myanmar's own five-point plan, like to hold elections next year for a semblance of legitimacy," Mr. Korbsak added.