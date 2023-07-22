HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As Taiwan prepares for anti-invasion exercises, China sends dozens of warplanes toward the island

China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, marking a forceful display

July 22, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - TAIPEI, Taiwan

AP
China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island’s Defense Ministry said on July 22, 2023. File.

China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island’s Defense Ministry said on July 22, 2023. File. | Photo Credit: AP

China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island's Defense Ministry said on July 22, marking a forceful display days before the democracy plans to hold military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.

Taiwan is due to hold its annual Han Kuang exercise next week, during which its military will hold combat readiness drills for preventing an invasion. It will also conduct the annual Wan’an exercises aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practicing evacuations in case of an air raid.

A M60A3 tank drives towards Port of Taipei during a drill rehearsal in New Taipei City, Taiwan on July 20, 2023.

A M60A3 tank drives towards Port of Taipei during a drill rehearsal in New Taipei City, Taiwan on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 37 aircraft and seven navy vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, the Ministry said in a statement. Among them were J-10 and J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers, and 22 of the detected warplanes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait — an unofficial boundary that had been considered a buffer between the island and mainland — or entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone near its southern part, the statement said.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland.

In recent years, China has shown displeasure at political activities in Taiwan by stepping up the number of military planes sent toward the island.

Also read | China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, says Xi Jinping

China held huge military drills in response to former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. It fired missiles over the island in a significant escalation that disrupted trade lanes in the Taiwan Strait and forced airplanes to reroute flights.

In April, the PLA also held large-scale combat readiness drills in the air and sea around the island in response to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with current U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Related Topics

China / Taiwan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.