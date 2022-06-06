International

As ‘partygate’ outcry grows, British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | Photo Credit: Reuters
AP LONDON June 06, 2022 13:35 IST
Updated: June 06, 2022 13:35 IST

Britain's ruling Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which could remove him from the post.

Party official Graham Brady said he received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Mr. Johnson’s leadership to trigger the no-confidence vote. That happens if 54 Conservative, or ‘Tory,’ lawmakers write to Mr. Brady.

If Mr. Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Mr. Johnson’s popularity plunged after investigations revealed he was part of rule-breaking parties held in government buildings during 2020 and 2021. At the time, UK residents bore the brunt of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

