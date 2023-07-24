As Modi reiterates power devolution in Sri Lanka, ruling party says no 13-A 

July 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COLOMBO

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Sri Lanka to meet Tamil aspirations and its commitment to implement the 13th Amendment, Sri Lanka’s ruling party rejected the prospect, contending that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had no mandate for it.

What is the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, and why is it contentious?

According to Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Front), Mr. Wickremesinghe had “no moral right” to implement the 13th Amendment, unless he obtained a fresh mandate for it from the people. “It is not for the devolution of power that the people gave power to us (the SLPP),” he recently told The Morning newspaper in Colombo, referring to the outcome of the 2019 presidential election in which Mr. Wickremesinghe’s predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa won big. Mr. Gotabaya had campaigned from a plank of national security, months after the Easter Sunday serial terror bombings shook the island nation.

A promise of devolution

Mr. Modi, in his press statement after meeting Mr. Wickremesinghe on July 21, said: “We hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will fulfill its commitment to implement the 13th Amendment and conduct Provincial Council elections,” referring to the Sri Lankan legislation that followed the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987 and guarantees a measure of power devolution to the provinces. However, the legislation continues to face stiff resistance from Sri Lanka’s Sinhala nationalists, including the ruling SLPP founded and helmed by the Rajapaksas.

Earlier this month, another MP from the party Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a press conference at the Presidential Media Division: “It is we who will decide if the 13th Amendment must be implemented in full or not,” apparently implying that the President cannot.

The SLPP legislators’ statements reflect not just the Sinhalese political establishment’s continuing reluctance — for over 35 years now — to fully implement a legislation enshrined in the Sri Lankan Constitution, but also the political reality surrounding Mr. Wickremesinghe’s unexpected Presidency.

After a people’s uprising dislodged Mr. Gotabaya and the Rajapaksa clan from power last year blaming them for the country’s painful economic crash, Mr. Wickremesinghe was elected President in an urgent parliamentary vote. The six-time Prime Minister was principally backed by the SLPP in the vote, and continues to rely on the party in Parliament, as the United National Party (UNP) he leads is currently left with just one seat in the 225-member House after it was decimated in the 2020 general elections.

Days before Mr. Wickremesinghe’s New Delhi visit, he met the Tamil political leadership with a proposal for development and power devolution, offering to implement the 13th Amendment without police powers. The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the largest parliamentary group of Tamil legislators, “categorically rejected” it.

While most of Sri Lanka’s Tamil polity maintains that the 13th Amendment, even if fully implemented, is no final solution to the Tamil people’s historic demand of the right to self-determination, successive governments have promised, but subsequently failed to implement it in full.

In addition to India’s consistent message to Sri Lanka, the international community too has taken note of the pending political solution in the island nation that experienced a long civil war. The resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in October 2022 called upon Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on the devolution of political authority, “which is integral to reconciliation and the full enjoyment of human rights by all members of its population”.

Further, it “encouraged” the Government to “respect local governance, including through the holding of elections for provincial councils, and to ensure that all provincial councils, including the northern and eastern provincial councils, are able to operate effectively, in accordance with the thirteenth amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.”

