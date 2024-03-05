As Indian troops pull out, Maldives signs defence pact with China 

March 05, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - COLOMBO

Days after a technical team from India arrived in the Maldives, to replace troops that President Mohamed Muizzu wanted removed, the Maldivian Defence Ministry announced signing a military pact with China.

Maldives’s Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Major General Zhang Baoqun, Deputy Director at China’s Office for International Military Cooperation, on Monday signed an agreement on “China’s provision of military assistance gratis to the Republic of Maldives, fostering stronger bilateral ties”, the Maldivian Defence Ministry said. The two sides also held bilateral talks on military cooperation.

The Ministry’s post on social media platform ‘X’ did not mention details of what the agreement entails. The development is in line with the two countries agreeing to “elevate” China-Maldives relations to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership”, during Mr. Muizzu’s five-day state visit to China in January this year.

Also read: Maldives, China agree to ‘elevate’ strategic cooperation

It also coincides with New Delhi’s apparent compromise with Male, agreeing to withdraw its troops stationed in the island nation, instead replacing them with a technical team to help operate India-gifted aircraft. The decision was made amid Mr. Muizzu’s persistent calls for the removal of Indian troops, a campaign promise-turned-official pledge made by the leader. Following bilateral discussions between a high-level core group, the two sides in early February reached a consensus on Indian troops leaving the Indian Ocean archipelago by May 10, 2024, in phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent comments at an event in New Delhi, where he said: “big bullies don’t provide USD 4.5 billion in aid when the neighbours are in trouble,” referring to Indian assistance to Sri Lanka during its crisis in 2022, have drawn wide attention in the Maldives.

Interpreting it as a “swipe at” Mr. Muizzu, the statement has been reported widely by Maldivian media, which linked Mr. Jaishankar’s remarks to Mr. Muizzu’s comments to local media soon after his return from China in January. “Maldives may be small, but that doesn’t give others the licence to bully the country,” Mr. Muizzu had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT