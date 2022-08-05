World

India, Pakistan should ‘peacefully’ resolve Kashmir issue: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Ananth Krishnan Beijing August 05, 2022 22:24 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:14 IST

China on Friday called on India and Pakistan to “peacefully” resolve their differences in Kashmir, on the third anniversary of the move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“On the Kashmir issue, China’s position is consistent and clear,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked by the Pakistani media to comment on the anniversary, the spokesperson referred to China’s comments made three years ago on the move, calling for parties to “avoid taking unilateral actions to change the status quo or escalate tensions”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Hua added that China “calls on India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the dispute through dialogue and consultation”.

China had in 2019 strongly hit out at the move, particularly with regard to the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, although India had, at the time, conveyed to Beijing that the changes were entirely internal with no bearing on the boundary dispute. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also referred to taking back Aksai Chin, speaking in Parliament in 2019.

A 2020 article by a scholar at a prominent Chinese think tank, the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), had at the time linked the move to the LAC tensions that began following the PLA’s multiple transgressions in eastern Ladakh, saying India had “incorporated part of the areas under the local jurisdiction of Xinjiang and Tibet into its Ladakh union territory” and “forced China into the Kashmir dispute, stimulated China and Pakistan to take counter-actions on the Kashmir issue, and dramatically increased the difficulty in resolving the border issue between China and India”. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
India-China
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Read more...