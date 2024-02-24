ADVERTISEMENT

Arrests at Moscow protest by wives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine

February 24, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Warsaw

AFP

Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Russian police on February 24 detained at least four persons, including reporters, at a weekly protest outside the Kremlin by the wives of mobilised soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The wives of mobilised soldiers have staged rare protests in Moscow demanding their spouses be brought home from Ukraine.

In Pictures | A look back at the two years of Russia - Ukraine war

A video published by SOTA, an independent media outlet, showed police detaining two people wearing yellow vests with "Press" written on them and two others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the police detained a group of around 20 reporters at the same protest, warning media oulets — including AFP — against covering the demonstrations.

The arrests on February 24 came on the second anniversary of the launch of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

One of the women's organisations — "Put Domoy" (The Way Home) — had called on social media for protests at noon in Russian cities.

The SOTA video showed a woman wearing a yellow "Press" vest saying: "Why are you detaining me?"

ALSO READ
Zelensky hosts Western leaders in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion

It also showed a man carrying flowers being taken away by police.

The women have symbolically brought red flowers to the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Kremlin every Saturday.

"In our times even laying flowers is expressing a civic position that carries certain risks," one of the women taking part in the protest, Nadezhda, told SOTA.

Authorities have mainly detained journalists as well as men at the protests, stopping short of arresting protesting women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US