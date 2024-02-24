GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrests at Moscow protest by wives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine

February 24, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Warsaw

AFP
Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, on January 27, 2024.

Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Russian police on February 24 detained at least four persons, including reporters, at a weekly protest outside the Kremlin by the wives of mobilised soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The wives of mobilised soldiers have staged rare protests in Moscow demanding their spouses be brought home from Ukraine.

In Pictures | A look back at the two years of Russia - Ukraine war
1/3

A video published by SOTA, an independent media outlet, showed police detaining two people wearing yellow vests with "Press" written on them and two others.

Earlier this month, the police detained a group of around 20 reporters at the same protest, warning media oulets — including AFP — against covering the demonstrations.

The arrests on February 24 came on the second anniversary of the launch of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

One of the women's organisations — "Put Domoy" (The Way Home) — had called on social media for protests at noon in Russian cities.

The SOTA video showed a woman wearing a yellow "Press" vest saying: "Why are you detaining me?"

ALSO READ
Zelensky hosts Western leaders in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion

It also showed a man carrying flowers being taken away by police.

The women have symbolically brought red flowers to the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Kremlin every Saturday.

"In our times even laying flowers is expressing a civic position that carries certain risks," one of the women taking part in the protest, Nadezhda, told SOTA.

Authorities have mainly detained journalists as well as men at the protests, stopping short of arresting protesting women.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.