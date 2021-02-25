International

Armenia defence ministry says 'unacceptable' to involve army in politics

Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday that it is unacceptable to involve the army in politics, after the military called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

"The army is not a political institution and attempts to involve it in political processes are unacceptable. Each such attempt is a threat to the stability and security of the Armenian Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

