Argentine President-elect decries “coup” against Bolivia's Morales

Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on November 10 a “coup” had been carried out against Bolivian leader Evo Morales, who announced his resignation earlier in the day under mounting pressure from anti-government protests and the military.

“The institutional breakdown in Bolivia is unacceptable. The Bolivian people must choose as soon as possible, in free and informed elections, their next government,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

Right-leaning governments in Latin America, among them Colombia and Peru, called on the Bolivian state to ensure new elections would be lawful.

Bolivia's President Evo Morales arrives a press conference at the military airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Meanwhile, embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose socialist predecessor Hugo Chavez served as a sometime mentor to Morales, told allies to mobilize “to preserve the life of the original Bolivian peoples, victims of racism. We categorically condemn the coup realized against our brother,” Maduro said on Twitter.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, another longtime Morales ally, tweeted his “solidarity” and said: “The world must be mobilized for the life and freedom of Evo.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his country would offer Morales asylum if he sought it.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry called on Bolivian state institutions and political parties to work together to “guarantee a process of political transition.” In a statement, the Colombian foreign ministry said this would “ensure that Bolivian citizens can express themselves freely at the polls and choose a new government with full guarantees of their participation.”

Peru also called for the restoration of a “peaceful existence” in Bolivia.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on November 10 he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies tumbled away amid a fierce backlash over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation. Mr. Morales, the country's leader for nearly 14 years, said in televised comments that he would submit his resignation letter to help restore stability, though he aimed barbs at what he called a “civic coup.”