ADVERTISEMENT

Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency

June 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Berlin

Celeste Saulo has served as the director of Argentina’s National Meteorological Service since 2014

AP

Argentina’s Celeste Saulo poses after she was elected as Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 01, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency.

The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states on June 1.

Ms. Saulo has served as the director of Argentina’s National Meteorological Service since 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An experienced academic and researcher, she succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down after two terms as Secretary General of the Geneva-based WMO at the end of the year. Ms. Saulo joined the WMO’s executive council in 2015.

The agency plays a key role in coordinating international meteorological work, an issue that has become increasingly prominent due to the weather extremes resulting from climate change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

weather science

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US