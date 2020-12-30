International

Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill

Pro-choice demonstrators celebrate after the Senate legalised abortion on December 30, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters BUENOS AIRES 30 December 2020 13:16 IST
Updated: 30 December 2020 13:19 IST

Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Argentina on December 30 became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favour to 29 against with one abstention to approve a Bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

