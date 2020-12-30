Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill

BUENOS AIRES

30 December 2020

Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Argentina on December 30 became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favour to 29 against with one abstention to approve a Bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

