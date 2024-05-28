GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Argentina's Milei swaps cabinet chief in major government shakeup

Cabinet chief Nicolas Posse will be replaced by current Interior Minister Guillermo Francos

Published - May 28, 2024 07:41 am IST - BUENOS AIRES

Reuters
Argentina’s Chief of the Cabinet Nicolas Posse gestures as he walks outside the Buenos Aires’ Cathedral on May 25, 2024.

Argentina’s Chief of the Cabinet Nicolas Posse gestures as he walks outside the Buenos Aires’ Cathedral on May 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the first cabinet shakeup of his five-month-old administration, Argentine President Javier Milei accepted the resignation of cabinet chief Nicolas Posse on Monday night amid strains over major economic reforms pitched by the government.

Argentina reports its first single-digit inflation in six months

Mr. Posse will be replaced by current Interior Minister Guillermo Francos, according to a government statement.

The cabinet shuffle comes at an especially delicate moment for Mr. Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, as his signature reform bill is facing fresh obstacles in Congress and a market rally for government bonds and the local currency appears to be stalling.

The next government role for the outgoing cabinet chief will be announced in the coming days, the statement added.

Mr. Posse was a key part of the team involved in debt talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with Economy Minister Luis Caputo.

The economic reforms pushed by Mr. Milei include plans to privatise state companies, along with other austerity measures aimed at reversing a prolonged economic crisis marked by inflation running at close to 300%.

Related Topics

Argentina

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.