Argentina Vice President unharmed after assailant threatens her with gun

Argentina’s economy minister called the incident an “attempted assassination”

Reuters BUENOS AIRES:
September 02, 2022 07:48 IST

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks to supporters. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was threatened with a gun by an unidentified assailant late on Thursday, according to local television footage, which showed she remained unharmed as no shots were fired.

The incident took place at the entrance of Fernandez de Kirchner's Buenos Aires home, where hundreds of protesters have gathered in recent days to support the former president, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.

The country’s economy minister, Sergio Massa, called the incident an “attempted assassination”.

“When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination,” he said in a tweet.

A police spokesman told Reuters that an “armed” man had been arrested near the residence and “a weapon was found a few meters from the scene.” He said the man could be of Brazilian origin.

Television footage had shown that no shots were fired after the man pointed a gun at Fernandez in the middle of a crowd. Local media noted that the man appeared middle-aged.

