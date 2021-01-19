International

Argentina quake of magnitude 6.8 shakes homes, buildings; no injuries reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck west-central Argentina on Monday, followed by at least five aftershocks that shook buildings and sent products tumbling off supermarket shelves, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 km, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, with its epicentre located 40 km south of the province of San Juan.

The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 3.5 to 5, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Posts on social media showed many homes and buildings shaking, with the seismic activity leaving cracks in roads,while glass bottles fell off the shelves in shops.

No tsunami warning was issued, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

