International

Argentina President in trouble over wife’s party in violation of COVID-19 restrictions

A file photo of Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and wife Fabiola Yanez   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A federal prosecutor has accused Argentine President Alberto Fernandez of apparently violating his own pandemic restrictions decree by joining a dozen other people at his wife’s birthday party.

The action by prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez means Mr. Fernandez could face a criminal investigation.

The party was held last year at the presidential residence at a time when the government had banned social gatherings to impede the spread of COVID-19.

Investigators began looking into the case when a photo circulated this month showing Mr. Fernandez together with his wife Fabiola Yanez and other unmasked people standing around a table with with remnants of a party.

The government acknowledged that the photograph was taken on July 14, 2020, at a moment when restrictions were in place. The President publicly apologised.

While the President is in no risk of going to prison for such an offence, it has dented his image ahead of November’s legislative elections.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 8:33:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/argentina-president-in-trouble-over-wifes-party-in-violation-of-covid-19-restrictions/article36131175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY