Arctic blast ends New York snow drought

January 17, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - New York

In New York City, which had not received more than 2.5 cm of snow in almost two years, residents woke up to see a winter wonderland outside their windows

Reuters

Millions of Americans awoke on January 16 to snow, freezing rain, and frigid temperatures as an Arctic blast gripped much of the United States, ending a nearly two-year “snow drought” in New York City and putting much of the West into a deep freeze.

Record-breaking cold was expected across the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 34 degrees Celsius reaching the mid-Mississippi Valley in the morning. The lowest temperature in the country on Tuesday morning was -38 C in the small Colorado town of Briggsdale.

Manhattan’s Central Park was covered by 3.6 cm as of Tuesday morning, ending a “snow drought” of 701 days without more than a dusting.

“The streak has ended!” the National Weather Service’s New York office posted on Facebook.

Related Topics

USA

